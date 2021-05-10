The Star propose ‘powerhouse’ merger with Crown Resorts

The Star Entertainment Group has proposed a $12 billion merger with Crown Resorts that would create a gambling and hospitality giant spanning across four states.

Star Entertainment Group CEO, Matt Bekier, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker the merger would put the company “on the map”.

“There is an opportunity here for us to create the BHP of gaming and entertainment, and that will serve us well when the borders open up, the clouds lift and tourism will come back,” he said.

“I think the notion of creating such a big, global, powerhouse in tourism, gaming and entertainment is quite attractive.”

(Photo: Getty Images)