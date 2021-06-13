6PR
The staggering, world record sum paid for an Australian kelpie

3 hours ago
Gareth Parker
A Victorian kelpie has set a new world record for the most money paid for a working dog.

Hoover was sold for $35,200 at the Casterton Working Dog Auction on Sunday.

The previous record sum paid for a working dog was $22,200.

Casterson Kelpie Association chairman Rob Pilmore said the dog is worth the mammoth sum.

“This one was an exceptional all-rounder, it worked in the paddock, it worked in the yards, it worked sheep, it worked cattle,” he told Gareth Parker.

“It was just the perfect all-round dog, and was very well bread with good blood lines.”

Press PLAY below to hear more about the record-breaking kelpie

