The staggering, world record sum paid for an Australian kelpie
A Victorian kelpie has set a new world record for the most money paid for a working dog.
Hoover was sold for $35,200 at the Casterton Working Dog Auction on Sunday.
The previous record sum paid for a working dog was $22,200.
Casterson Kelpie Association chairman Rob Pilmore said the dog is worth the mammoth sum.
“This one was an exceptional all-rounder, it worked in the paddock, it worked in the yards, it worked sheep, it worked cattle,” he told Gareth Parker.
“It was just the perfect all-round dog, and was very well bread with good blood lines.”
