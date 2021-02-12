The secret to the perfect Valentine’s Day card

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, 6PR’s Liam Bartlett spoke with a card writer from Hallmark to find out the secret to the prefect card.

Hallmark Australia product manager, Amy Kernke, said the perfect card can vary from person to person.

“Some of our consumers they’ve actually got the words in their hearts, so they don’t want us to take up all of the page,” she said.

“Whereas others look to us to give them the connection, to give them the words.”

The team at 6PR Mornings believe any love story can be told in just three words.

So Liam Bartlett put the challenge out to his listeners.

Click play to hear more.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.