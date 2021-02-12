6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The secret to the perfect Valentine’s Day card

3 hours ago
MML
Article image for The secret to the perfect Valentine’s Day card

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, 6PR’s Liam Bartlett spoke with a card writer from Hallmark to find out the secret to the prefect card.

Hallmark Australia product manager, Amy Kernke, said the perfect card can vary from person to person.

“Some of our consumers they’ve actually got the words in their hearts, so they don’t want us to take up all of the page,” she said.

“Whereas others look to us to give them the connection, to give them the words.”

The team at 6PR Mornings believe any love story can be told in just three words.

So Liam Bartlett put the challenge out to his listeners.

Click play to hear more.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.

MML
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882