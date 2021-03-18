The secret to an organised home revealed

IKEA Australia believe they have found the secret to an organised home, with the launch of their new self-help series, the “micro-tidy”.

The “micro-tidy” breaks chores down into bite-sized tasks to help people overcome their procrastination around tidying.

IKEA communications operation manager Patricia Routledge told 6PR’s Gareth Parker it only takes between five and 15 minutes at a time.

“In a nutshell it is the bit-sized time sensitive approach to tackling the most disorganised areas of your home.”

Some of the most disorganised areas of the home include, the pantry, bathroom and kid’s bedroom.

“The first step you do is you sit down with a pen and paper and write down a plan,” she said.

“Find your different categories and put them all together and that’s stage two.

“Stage three is putting them into containers, and stage four is finding a place around the home.”

A survey by IKEA found that 67 per cent of people were excited about de-cluttering projects, but the remaining 33 per cent were nervous.

“58 per cent don’t know where to start and 42 per cent of us think they don’t have the time.”

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)