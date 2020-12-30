The rules you need to know about electric scooters

As e-scooter and e-skateboard popularity continues to soar over the Christmas period, there is some uncertainty around the legal and safe usage of the equipment.

WA Consumer Protection director Penny Lipscombe told 6PR Breakfast it is important people understand the rules and regulations within their state.

“Tragically a young man died a couple of weeks before Christmas falling off an e-skateboard,” she said.

In WA, e-scooters can be ridden on footpaths and suburban roads with a speed limit of 50 km/h or lower.

“The limits on e-scooters are 10 km/h on flat ground,” she said

“If you are looking at them as a means of transport you really are restricted to bike paths and footpaths.”

Ms Lipsombe says riders need to use common sense and check the Department of Transport website for the relevant laws.

“The normal rules and courtesies apply, if you are on an e-scooter or skateboard then you have to give way to a pedestrian,” she said.

“Treat them with respect, where a helmet, and certainly don’t drive them at night.”

