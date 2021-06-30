The RSPCA need your help to solve this blue cat mystery

The RSPCA is seeking information about an incident, where a cat was covered in blue paint.

It was reported overnight in the Quinns Rocks area in Perth’s northern suburbs, but it is unclear if it was an intentional act of animal cruelty or a misadventure by the cat.

RSPCA WA executive manager of animal and enforcement operations, Hannah Dreaver, said there are tough penalties for those who mistreat animals.

“A person that is convicted of animal cruelty under the act will be fined between $2,000 and $50,000, there is also the potential to go to prison,” she said.

“Something like this would have caused this cat no end of distress … it would have been really, really horrific for the animal.”

The RSPCA shared the details to their Facebook page overnight, and another cat owner has since reported a similar incident.

“It is obviously worrying that we had a second report come forward.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the RSPCA Cruelty Hotline on 1300 278 358.

(Photo: RSPCA WA/ Facebook.)