The Royal Show is back in 2021

The Perth Royal Show is back on in 2021 and it’s set down for September 25 to October 2.

The State government is putting in four-million dollars to help the Royal Agricultural Society recover from the cost of last year’s cancellation and stage a Covid-19-friendly event this year.

Premier Mark McGowan says the extra support will allow more families to attend the Show.

The cash injection is part of the government’s ‘Getting the Show Back on the Road’ initiative, which is being expanded to include agricultural shows and tourism events.

Last year’s cancellation will be offset, slashing ticket prices by 25 per cent and ensuring a COVID-safe event.

Entry for a family of four will cost around 55 dollars – and all the usual trappings should be online, including rides, show bags and of course, an agricultural showcase bringing the country to the city.

CEO of Royal Agriculture Society of WA Peter Cooper joined 6PR’s Oliver Peterson on the Perth Live program to chat with Oly about the excitement around the show returning in 2021.

“I think to be in a position to put on a show and have the support of the government makes it all so much sweeter” Cooper told Oly.

Mr Cooper told Oly that the impact of 2020’s cancellation is still being felt.

“We lost over 60% of our staff… our industry as a whole needs it to go ahead”.

Listen to the full chat below: