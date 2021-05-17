The Royal Flying Doctor Service celebrates 93 years in the air

The Royal Flying Doctor Service is celebrating 93 years in the air.

On this day, in 1928 the inaugural flight took off in regional Queensland.

The service now provides medical aid to someone every one and a half minutes.

RFDS WA CEO Rebecca Tomkinson told Millsy the service provides life-saving treatment to communities across all corners of Western Australia.

“Whenever you are 250 kilometres outside of the Perth CBD, you’re in flying doctor territory.”

Landmarks across the state will light up in red and blue today, and West Australians are being encouraged to donate to the service’s 24-hour giving day appeal.

6PR listeners shared their experiences with the Royal Flying Doctor Service with Millsy at Midday.

Press PLAY to hear their stories

(Photo: RFDS WA.)