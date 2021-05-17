6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The Royal Flying Doctor Service..

The Royal Flying Doctor Service celebrates 93 years in the air

5 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for The Royal Flying Doctor Service celebrates 93 years in the air

The Royal Flying Doctor Service is celebrating 93 years in the air.

On this day, in 1928 the inaugural flight took off in regional Queensland.

The service now provides medical aid to someone every one and a half minutes.

RFDS WA CEO Rebecca Tomkinson told Millsy the service provides life-saving treatment to communities across all corners of Western Australia.

“Whenever you are 250 kilometres outside of the Perth CBD, you’re in flying doctor territory.”

Landmarks across the state will light up in red and blue today, and West Australians are being encouraged to donate to the service’s 24-hour giving day appeal.

6PR listeners shared their experiences with the Royal Flying Doctor Service with Millsy at Midday.

Press PLAY to hear their stories

(Photo: RFDS WA.)

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882