The riskiest car parks in Perth this Christmas

Festive shoppers are being urged to take care this Christmas during one of the worst months for carpark prangs.

New Data from AAMI insurance has revealed December is the riskiest month for carpark collisions.

AAMI spokesperson Paul Sofronoff told 6PR Afternoons “we find almost 50 per cent more carpark bingles happening in the December month, as compared to the rest of the year.”

The research shows WA’s most notorious carparks for collisions are Lakeside Joondalup, Whitfords City and Carousel.

“It’s not the carparks, it’s more the drivers,” Mr Sofronoff said.

“If you can go earlier give yourself a bit more time, be alert to your surroundings, look out for stationary and other objects that sometime move.”

He said accidents often happen when people don’t pay attention.

“When you are reversing you have a duty of care to make sure you do it in a safe an appropriate matter.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)