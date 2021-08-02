The race for City of Subiaco mayor heats up

Former WA Liberals leader Zak Kirkup is still yet to decide if he’ll run for City of Subiaco Mayor, as the October election looms.

It comes, after City of Subiaco councillor David McMullen threw his hat into the ring – telling Perth LIVE’s Oliver Peterson he thinks he’s the right man for the job.

“I think it’s essential that we’ve got good people leading the council, and leading the city – and frankly, if people like myself don’t put their hands up and take the wheel, then who else is going to?” he said.

“A lot of it depends on what the community thinks, and what the rest of the city thinks, I don’t think it’s much use the Mayor saying ‘this is what I want and this is what I’m going to do’, because the role of the mayor is to be the leader of the council and the leader of the community.”

Kirkup exclusively revealed to Perth LIVE last week, he’s considering a tilt at the role.

“I can’t tell you it’s Kirkup versus anyone, at this point in time, because we’re still making the decision,” he told Oliver Peterson today.

“In full, authentic style, I’m getting some research done over this time, so yesterday and today, and we’ll see what it comes out with.

“I’m not going to waste people’s time. I don’t want to waste anyone’s time.”

