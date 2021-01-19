6PR
The push to further change the National Anthem

7 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Indigenous AustraliansNational anthem
Article image for The push to further change the National Anthem

A push for an Indigenous version of the national anthem to be sung alongside the English version is gaining momentum.

The new year saw the Prime Minister change a lyric from “we are young and free” to ” we are one and free” but NSW Australian of the Year Shane Fitzsimmons believes it should go one step further.

Aboriginal Community Leader Craig Sommerville told Oliver Peterson it could be handled similarly to Welcome to Country.

“It’s done in the local language that’s appropriate to the area.

Mr Sommerville said the anthem sung in Eora language ahead of the Wallabies match against Argentina last month was well received.

“In terms of people hearing Aboriginal language, it’s a very good idea,” he said.

“It’s the spirit of sharing something in common.”

Click PLAY to listen:

(Photo: iStock by Getty)

