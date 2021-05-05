The proposed committee promising to ‘hold the government to account’

The creation of a committee that would hold the government to account is being debated in State Parliament today.

The Shadow Attorney General has proposed a five-person committee to provide checks and balances now Labor holds majority in both houses.

Nick Goiran said the bill needs to pass before the new upper house begins sitting later this month.

“It is no exaggeration to say that this is the single most important vote that will happen in the parliament for the next four years,” he said.

“It will be the difference between there being at least one authentic non-government controlled committee.

“So that they can ask the questions that need to be asked and they can pursue transparent and accountable answers.

“It is without a shadow of a doubt the thing that is in the best interest of Western Australia, in particular to protect our parliamentary democracy.”

The terms of reference will be debated in parliament today.

“If we don’t get this up, I’m afraid it all becomes a charade, really it will be a dictatorship disguised as a parliamentary democracy.”

