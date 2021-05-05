6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The proposed committee promising to ‘..

The proposed committee promising to ‘hold the government to account’

2 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for The proposed committee promising to ‘hold the government to account’

The creation of a committee that would hold the government to account is being debated in State Parliament today.

The Shadow Attorney General has proposed a five-person committee to provide checks and balances now Labor holds majority in both houses.

Nick Goiran said the bill needs to pass before the new upper house begins sitting later this month.

“It is no exaggeration to say that this is the single most important vote that will happen in the parliament for the next four years,” he said.

“It will be the difference between there being at least one authentic non-government controlled committee.

“So that they can ask the questions that need to be asked and they can pursue transparent and accountable answers.

“It is without a shadow of a doubt the thing that is in the best interest of Western Australia, in particular to protect our parliamentary democracy.”

The terms of reference will be debated in parliament today.

“If we don’t get this up, I’m afraid it all becomes a charade, really it will be a dictatorship disguised as a parliamentary democracy.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview 

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882