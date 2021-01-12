The press release that prompted Liam Bartlett to declare the election campaign has started

New 6PR Mornings host Liam Bartlett declared the WA election campaign open this morning when he detailed a state government plan to pour millions of dollars into regional airfares around WA.

The new initiative will cap the cost of one-way flights at $199 or $299 depending on distance.

If the McGowan government are re-elected, the plan to make regional airfares more affordable will set taxpayers back $19.8 million.

“It’s an absolute sign that the campaign is well and truly underway,” Bartlett said.

It comes after jetstar flights between Busselton and Melbourne were delayed until the end of June due to COVID border restrictions.

The City of Busselton Mayor, Grant Henley, told 6PR Mornings the city and the state government invested “several millions of dollars” over three years to market the flights.

But wouldn’t reveal the exact figure spent on the project which is yet to deliver any return on investment.

“It is a commercial agreement I am not at liberty to discuss those,” he said.

“I’m sure rate payers in the most part are happy to see the airport up and running, and services commencing in the near future.”

Liam Bartlett wasn’t convinced by the merits of the state government’s new plan.

“I think it’s wrong wrong wrong,” he said.

“$19.8 million from the state government on your behalf, the taxpayers of Western Australia, to subsidise regional flights around the state depending on where you live.

“Living in Perth why would I want to pay my tax payers money to people to subsidise them to fly around Western Australia for a holiday.”

Click play ABOVE for his full comments.