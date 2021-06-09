The Premier’s message to people over 50 holding out for the Pfizer vaccine

Premier Mark McGowan is urging eligible West Australians to get vaccinated against COVID-19, after expanding the rollout to West Australians over 30.

Appointments were booked in record numbers yesterday, with more than 41,000 people registering to get the jab.

Speaking with Gareth Parker the Premier said mass vaccination is essential to international borders reopening.

“The key to getting out of this is to get vaccinated,” he said.

“If you are vaccinated you actually improve your prospects of staying healthy in the future.”

Many West Australians over 50 have been holding out for the Pfizer vaccine over concerns of blood clots, but under the expanded rollout only people aged 30 to 49 can receive the formula.

“All the medical advice is to go and get vaccinated with AstraZeneca,” he said.

“The chances of something adverse happening are so tiny, as to be virtually non existent, you take a far bigger risk when you go out and drive your car to the shops in the morning.”

Mr McGowan said it is unlikely the Pfizer vaccine will be available to people over 50 in the near future.

“I don’t have any indication there will be enough supplies for that purpose at this time.”

