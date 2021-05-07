6PR
The Perth school throwing structured learning out the window

2 mins ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for The Perth school throwing structured learning out the window

A Perth school is trialing a radical new style of learning, which allows students to decide for themselves what they want to learn and how they want to do it.

All Saints’ college have launched a standalone school called The Studio School, which will have no classrooms, timetables or bells.

Dean of Teaching and Learning, Esther Hill, said the program is targeted towards students in grades 10 to 12.

“Young people these days are highly capable, they have got passions, they’ve got interests and they know really well what it is they want to explore,” she said.

“The current system and the current way of traditional schooling doesn’t necessarily allow for that to happen.”

Students at The Studio School will be partnered with key mentors in industry and business.

“They will be studying subjects which are essentially curated by a personalised program.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the school 

(Photo: Supplied.) 

Gareth Parker
News
