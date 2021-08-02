The Perth radio stations that could make the switch to FM

A number of Perth radio stations have made applications to make the switch from AM frequencies to FM.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) is exploring options to offer frequencies to 6PR, 6IX, ABC Perth, Radio National and ABC News.

Swinburne University of Technology senior research fellow Giles Tanner said it has been difficult for stations to get an FM license.

“There was big demand for FM up to the 90s and the 00s, and just about everywhere except in Perth there are not many opportunities to squeeze in new FM frequencies for high powered radio.”

ACMA released a paper for consultation with options to replan the FM broadcasting services, which has now closed.

Press PLAY to hear more

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)