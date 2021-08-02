6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Perth radio stations that could make the switch to FM

2 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for The Perth radio stations that could make the switch to FM

A number of Perth radio stations have made applications to make the switch from AM frequencies to FM.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) is exploring options to offer frequencies to 6PR, 6IX, ABC Perth, Radio National and ABC News.

Swinburne University of Technology senior research fellow Giles Tanner said it has been difficult for stations to get an FM license.

“There was big demand for FM up to the 90s and the 00s, and just about everywhere except in Perth there are not many opportunities to squeeze in new FM frequencies for high powered radio.”

ACMA released a paper for consultation with options to replan the FM broadcasting services, which has now closed.

Press PLAY to hear more

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882