The Perth council planning to make main streets smoke-free

5 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for The Perth council planning to make main streets smoke-free

The City of Vincent will move to make local high streets smoke-free, including Oxford Street in Leederville and Beaufort Street in Mount Lawley.

Smoking on the street near cafe strips and nightspots will be banned under the scheme, with on-the-spot fines for anyone who lights up.

City of Vincent mayor Emma Cole said it’ll be a breath of fresh air for patrons who want a smoke-free environment.

“People competing with smokers while they are eating, that really puts people off,” she told Gareth Parker.

“People can choose where they go these days, and they can actually have a full smoke-free environment.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the plan

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Gareth Parker
News
