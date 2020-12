6PR Breakfast were joined in the studio by Perth mixologist Rummy Lovebeard to mix some of the best cocktails to bring in the New Year.

Champagne Pina Colada Recipe

30ml – White rum

45ml – Pineapple juice

10ml – Passionfruit Liquer

15ml – Lime Juice

15ml – Sparkling wine -Sitella

10ml – sugar syrup

2 heaped teaspoons – coconut sorbet

Top with sparkling wine

Garnish with toasted coconut