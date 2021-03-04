The ‘pathetic stunt’ by state leaders that has Gareth Parker fired up

Premier Mark McGowan has re-ignited a war of words with the New South Wales government, posting a picture of a hotel quarantine invoice going through a paper shredder.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has been trying to make other states foot the bill for returned overseas travellers.

6PR’s Gareth Parker labelled the actions of both state leaders as “pathetic”.

“I am getting a bit tired of the pathetic stunts among the states over the management of coronavirus,” Parker said.

“We are all Australians and the money spent on hotel quarantine is for the benefit of the whole country.”

Mark McGowan took to Facebook to say WA won’t be paying and claimed WA has taken the biggest per-capita share of returned travellers.

“Using that to beat the election drum with his army of adoring followers, I reckon that’s another pathetic stunt.”

“Have we got any adults in charge here?

“We are approaching a critical moment in the coronavirus recovery here.”

Yesterday at a Leadership Matters Breakfast hosted by The West Australian, the Premier said he would continue his elimination approach to the coronavirus, even after vulnerable cohorts of West Australians have been vaccinated.

“We don’t actually understand yet the efficacy, the full efficacy of the vaccines, how strongly they will work, how many people will take it up – they’re all considerations,” Mr McGowan said.

Parker said his comments do little to build public confidence about the vaccine.

“I don’t think those comments do much to boost the effort to get Australians vaccinated.”

