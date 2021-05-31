‘The only way out’: Experts insist vaccine rollout is urgent

Health experts have warned that if the majority of Australians aren’t vaccinated soon, we could succumb to a massive wave of COVID-19 that’s impossible to stop.

The federal government have insisted the vaccine rollout is “not a race”.

But Medical Journal of Australia editor Professor Nick Talley said it is, and getting people immunised is the best way to prevent serious outbreaks.

“People need to realise we are in a new phase of the COVID pandemic,” he told Gareth Parker

“The Indian variant is very highly transmissible, it’s so transmissible that even a lockdown may not stop an outbreak.

“The only way out is vaccination.”

“It’s already leaked into Melbourne … it will leak elsewhere eventually.

“If it catches on fire, then everyone unvaccinated, that means people who haven’t actually had both doses, is at high risk.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)