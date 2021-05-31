6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘The only way out’: Experts..

‘The only way out’: Experts insist vaccine rollout is urgent

11 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for ‘The only way out’: Experts insist vaccine rollout is urgent

Health experts have warned that if the majority of Australians aren’t vaccinated soon, we could succumb to a massive wave of COVID-19 that’s impossible to stop.

The federal government have insisted the vaccine rollout is “not a race”.

But Medical Journal of Australia editor Professor Nick Talley said it is, and getting people immunised is the best way to prevent serious outbreaks.

“People need to realise we are in a new phase of the COVID pandemic,” he told Gareth Parker

“The Indian variant is very highly transmissible, it’s so transmissible that even a lockdown may not stop an outbreak.

“The only way out is vaccination.”

“It’s already leaked into Melbourne … it will leak elsewhere eventually.

“If it catches on fire, then everyone unvaccinated, that means people who haven’t actually had both doses, is at high risk.”

Press PLAY to hear Professor Talley’s message to Australians 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882