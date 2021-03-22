6PR
The one policy party set to win a seat in the WA Upper House

9 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for The one policy party set to win a seat in the WA Upper House

The Legalise Cannabis WA party could soon take its first seat in WA’s upper house.

Speaking with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett this morning, candidate Sophia Moermond said the party will advocate for full legalisation of cannabis.

“There was a lot of support for people who want to see it legalised so they can use it recreationally without being criminalised,” she said.

But at this stage legalising cannabis is the only policy the party has up it’s sleeve.

“We don’t have a lot of other policies as of yet,” Ms Moermond said.

“So far our main focus has been the legalisation of cannabis and we will broaden that.”

Counting is just over 80 per cent complete for the Legislative Council and is expected to be finalised this week.

Click play to hear the full interview

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

Liam Bartlett
News
