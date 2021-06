Mornings host Liam Bartlett turns 60-years-old next week and 6PR staff decided to surprise him on air.

Staff piled into the studio wearing shirts with his face on it.

The picture was taken in the 1990s and was sent to Liam by a listener – laminated.

It’s safe to say, he was left speechless!

Press PLAY to hear it unfold on air

Press PLAY to watch the surprise