The next international hotspot tipped for a travel bubble with Australia

There are suggestions Singapore should become the next place to have a travel bubble with Australia.

The city-state’s major carrier wants to see quarantine-free travel between the two nations.

On Monday, international travel will return for Australians when a trans-Tasman bubble opens with New Zealand.

Singapore Airlines spokesperson Karl Schubert said they’re ready to open the discussion between the Australian and Singaporean governments.

“We would love to get more of our aircraft back in the sky,” he told Liam Bartlett.

“We are here ready and willing to have the conversation to work collaboratively with the Australian and Singapore governments to help … formulate a bubble between Australia and Singapore.

“It will take some time to work out the parameters, and understand the operational logistics to push it forward.”

He said Singapore’s approach to border control and testing is similar to Australia’s, and there is no community transmission of the virus in the city-state.

“Most of the active cases of the COVID-19 virus are in return travellers that are in hotel quarantine.

“There is quite a rigorous testing and tracing process already established within Singapore.

“They are very well on their way to a very good vaccine rollout … maybe slightly ahead of Australia.”

