6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The new word added to the Macquarie Dictionary

8 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for The new word added to the Macquarie Dictionary

A new word has been added to the Macquarie Dictionary.

Cheugy, defined as “following out-of-date trends”, has just been added.

Four other words are also being closely watched by editors:

  • Phubbing — “The act of snubbing someone you are with by playing on a mobile phone.”
  • Neopronoun — “An invented pronoun for a third or non-binary gender.”
  • Wokescold — “To criticise someone for not having views that are left-leaning or ‘woke’ enough.”
  • Teenior — “A senior citizen who is acting like a stereotypical teenager.”

Macquarie Dictionary senior editor Victoria Morgan gave a detailed explanation and examples of each word on 6PR Breakfast.

“Cheugy is used to describe someone who follows trends, or still follows recent trends that are no longer considered to be in fashion,” she told Oliver Peterson, filling in for Gareth Parker.

Press PLAY below to hear examples of the new words 

Oliver Peterson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882