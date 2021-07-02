The new word added to the Macquarie Dictionary

A new word has been added to the Macquarie Dictionary.

Cheugy, defined as “following out-of-date trends”, has just been added.

Four other words are also being closely watched by editors:

Phubbing — “The act of snubbing someone you are with by playing on a mobile phone.”

Neopronoun — “An invented pronoun for a third or non-binary gender.”

Wokescold — “To criticise someone for not having views that are left-leaning or ‘woke’ enough.”

Teenior — “A senior citizen who is acting like a stereotypical teenager.”

Macquarie Dictionary senior editor Victoria Morgan gave a detailed explanation and examples of each word on 6PR Breakfast.

“Cheugy is used to describe someone who follows trends, or still follows recent trends that are no longer considered to be in fashion,” she told Oliver Peterson, filling in for Gareth Parker.

