The new treatment being trialled to reduce the severity of COVID-19

An Australian company have developed a drug which they hope will be used as a potential treatment for respiratory complications associated with COVID-19.

CEO of Dimerix, Dr Nina Webster, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker the DMX-200 drug is now being trialled internationally.

“We are in two large phase-three clinical studies, the first is in Europe in 200 very sick patients, and the second is in 600 patients in India.”

The drug is being trialled on COVID-19 patients who are in the early stages of respiratory complications.

“If we can reduce the inflammation and damage caused by the virus, we may be able to reduce the severity and duration of those treatments associated with COVID-19,” Dr Webster said.

“Also the long term impact and burden once patients leave hospital as well.”

Click play to hear more.