The new technology capturing a babies’ first breath

Researchers have developed new technology to capture a newborn babies’ lungs as they take their first breaths.

Lead researcher at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, Associate Professor David Tingay, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker the technology will help researchers understand why babies cry at birth.

“That first breath is the spark which kicks everything off, and gets all of the other organs moving after being in the womb so long,” he said

“We have been trying to work out ways that we can better understand that, because about 10 per cent of all pre-term babies when they are born will have trouble taking their first breath.”

It’s hoped the technology will help improve the survival chances and long term health outcomes of preterm babies.

“We have developed a technology where we can measure the electrical currents in the chest using a silk based material,” he said.

“We then generate images of how air is moving in and out of different parts of the lungs.

“We believe it is going to be fundamental to how we improve the outcomes for babies who are sick at birth.

