The new sport to gain Olympic status

Breakdancing will become an official Olympic sport in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, after the International Olympic Committee confirmed the decision yesterday.

Skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing will be added to the program for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which has been postponed to July 2021.

When 6PR’s Steve and Baz asked Newcastle breakdancing teacher Ron Heathcote if breakdancing was a sport, he said “it’s definitely not a sport, it’s an art.”

“I’m 50-50 I think it’s great exposure for the art form, but me being an old school person, it’s definitely an art.”

He said breakdancing has a high degree of difficulty and moves are often used in gymnastics.

“It’s extremely hard, in the last Olympics moves like air flares were being used by Olympic gymnasts that were breakdancing moves.”

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images)