6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The new sport to gain Olympic status

6 hours ago
MML
Article image for The new sport to gain Olympic status

Breakdancing will become an official Olympic sport in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, after the International Olympic Committee confirmed the decision yesterday.

Skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing will be added to the program for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which has been postponed to July 2021.

When 6PR’s Steve and Baz asked Newcastle breakdancing teacher Ron Heathcote if breakdancing was a sport, he said “it’s definitely not a sport, it’s an art.”

“I’m 50-50 I think it’s great exposure for the art form, but me being an old school person, it’s definitely an art.”

He said breakdancing has a high degree of difficulty and moves are often used in gymnastics.

“It’s extremely hard, in the last Olympics moves like air flares were being used by Olympic gymnasts that were breakdancing moves.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images) 

MML
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882