6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The new diet that could be the key to fighting type two diabetes

12 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for The new diet that could be the key to fighting type two diabetes

A dramatic change in diet could be the key to fighting type two diabetes according to a group of leading doctors.

The Defeat Diabetes program restricts carbohydrate intake, which is helping people recover from type two diabetes in the space of a few months.

Founder Dr Peter Brukner told Gareth Parker the app based program has seen huge results in its first three months.

“We actually had over 60 per cent of people who were on the program putting their type two diabetes into remission,” he said.

“They also lost an average of seven kilograms of weight, and a whole lot of other beneficial effects on their health.”

More than one million people in Australia live with type two diabetes.

“Diabetes is a massive problem, it is a major cause of blindness, of kidney disease, heart disease and dementia.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the program 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882