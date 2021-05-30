The new diet that could be the key to fighting type two diabetes

A dramatic change in diet could be the key to fighting type two diabetes according to a group of leading doctors.

The Defeat Diabetes program restricts carbohydrate intake, which is helping people recover from type two diabetes in the space of a few months.

Founder Dr Peter Brukner told Gareth Parker the app based program has seen huge results in its first three months.

“We actually had over 60 per cent of people who were on the program putting their type two diabetes into remission,” he said.

“They also lost an average of seven kilograms of weight, and a whole lot of other beneficial effects on their health.”

More than one million people in Australia live with type two diabetes.

“Diabetes is a massive problem, it is a major cause of blindness, of kidney disease, heart disease and dementia.”

