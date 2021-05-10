The new clinical trial that could help prevent migraines

Researchers from the Curtin Health Innovation Research Institute have launched a new clinical trial to help Australians suffering from migraines through the use of nutritional supplements.

Lead investigator Professor John Mamo told Millsy the trial will test if L-arginine and aged garlic extracts will improve blood flow in the brain.

“We think you probably need to take these nutritional supplements for six to eight, twelve weeks so that the body adapts to them,” he said.

“We need to test it in a larger group of people … just to be absolutely certain that there is some evidence that this is an affective intervention.”

4.9 million people in Australia suffer from migraines, and 71 per cent of those are women.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)