The new app allowing pets to travel unaccompanied

3 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for The new app allowing pets to travel unaccompanied

Our furry friends can now get from A to B unaccompanied, with the launch of Australia’s first dedicated pet taxi service.

The new pet ride-sharing app, Petcloud, allows users to book a pet taxi on demand or schedule a pick-up in advance.

CEO of Petcloud, Deborah Morrison told 6PR’s Millsy “it’s for time-poor pet owners, or pet owners who don’t have any transport”.

“The aim of this service is to mainly accommodate unaccompanied pets on trips to the vets or trips to the groomers,” she said.

The company have about 2000 drivers across the nation who “absolutely adore pets”.

“It’s about helping out people in the community and making responsible pet care easy.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

Steve Mills
News
