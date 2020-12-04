6PR
The moment the 2020 Rumour File winner realised he won a MG ZS Essence

13 mins ago
Steve and Basil
Article image for The moment the 2020 Rumour File winner realised he won a MG ZS Essence

Congratulations Robert!

He is the winner of this years 2020 John Hughes Rumour File. 

Robert Devine called into the 6PR Breakfast Rumour File under the alias ‘Bone Dry’ and revealed that water had been turned off in Rockingham for 5 hours.

Click PLAY to hear his reaction live on air.

“It’s absolutely unbelievable, I’ve never won anything this big before,” he said.

“This is what dreams are made of.”

There were 42 Rumour File finalists this year.

Thanks to the team at John Hughes Victoria Park Robert has walked away with a brand new MG ZS Essence.

