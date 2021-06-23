6PR
The moment a nurse wins a new Hyundai Kona with the 6PR Rumour File

7 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Congratulations to the 2021 winner of the John Hughes Rumour File – “Nurse Ratchett”.

She called into the 6PR Breakfast Rumour File and revealed that a service was no longer going to be funded through veteran’s affairs.

“This is amazing,” she said.

“This will be going to help my nurses who administer chemotherapy to cancer patients and they do it in the patients home, so this will be one of our cars to help our patients.”

Press PLAY to hear her reaction live on air

Thanks to the team at John Hughes Victoria Park “Nurse Ratchett” has walked away with a brand new Hyundai Kona

Press PLAY to watch the moment she wins the car

 

