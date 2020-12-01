6PR
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The lawn porn craze sweeping Perth

35 mins ago
Oliver Peterson
gardeninglawnTurf
Article image for The lawn porn craze sweeping Perth

Having the nicest lawn on the street is seen as a marker of success. “Lawn porn” is a popular trend with people comparing their turf and greens keeping tips on social media.

The WA Lawn Addicts Facebook group has over 21,000 members – proving Perth people are obsessed with their turf.

Turf expert and owner of Turfcare WA Michael Maartensz told Oliver Peteron lawn obsession starts from an early age.

“I used to love watching my dad mow the front lawn.

“It’s bred from that early age of watching your dad or your mum mow the lawn and you have that sense of pride.”

Keeping lawn green in Perth is a “challenge” said Mr Maartensz.

He gives Perth LIVE listeners his tips for the best looking lawn on the street – Click PLAY


Photo credit: iStock by Getty Images

Oliver Peterson
GardeningHome ImprovementLifestyle
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882