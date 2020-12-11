The latest on Darcy Keeley’s battle with Leukemia

5-year-old Darcy Keely has been in and out of hospital battling acute myeloid leukemia for most of this year.

6PR’s Simon Beaumont has followed Darcy’s brave story throughout the year, and spoke with his dad Sam Keeley on-air this afternoon.

“He’s had a pretty rough few weeks, with bad illness,” he said.

Darcy recently underwent a bone marrow transplant, after an arduous search to find a suitable donor.

“The last week he is starting to lift, and is starting to get a little bit better, and he’s back to being Darcy which is nice,” Sam Said.

“He’s a talkative kid, he’s got a big personality, so he’s back to that.”

