The late night snacks that could affect your sleep

New research has found that eating certain foods before bed can disrupt your sleep.

The research found that one of the worst foods to eat before bed is pizza, specifically pepperoni pizza.

Perth Dietician Boris Kazakov told 6PR Breakfast the high fat content can be detrimental to your health.

“The more calories you eat, you easily put on the weight and at night time you are not doing very much, and it stores very quickly.”

The research found foods that are high in sugar, saturated fat and processed carbohydrates can disrupt your sleep pattern.

While eating more plants, fiber and foods rich in unsaturated fat can have the opposite effect.

“For a 35-year-old female, about 170 centimeters, that weighs about 65 kilos, she would have to walk 55 minutes to burn off two Tim Tams.”

Mr Kazakov recommends waiting three hours after eating before you go to bed.

“Snacking is generally not required after that evening meal unless they have had an inappropriate meal, so that has to be balanced as well.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)