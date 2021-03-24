6PR
The key to revitalising Perth City revealed

6 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for The key to revitalising Perth City revealed

A new survey of Perth landlords has revealed the best way to revitalise the CBD is by running events and activations.

93 per cent of the participants believe art, light and music hold the key to enticing people back to the city.

Activate Perth CEO Kylie Taylor believes there are plans in the works.

“What those events are going to look like, we don’t know yet. It’s really important we work with the landlords and we harness their expertise,” she said.

Activate Perth is a non-for-profit association that aims to make Perth city more enticing to visitors.

“We alone can’t solve many of the issues that the city has, but we can certainly be a really important part of that. We want to help build a thriving community where people visit,” Ms Taylor said.

Hear the full interview below.

