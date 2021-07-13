6PR
The high-tech mouthguards able to monitor head knocks

7 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for The high-tech mouthguards able to monitor head knocks

Former and current AFL players, and coaches are throwing their support behind a revolutionary mouthguard that can monitor head knocks.

The HitIQ mouthguards are fitted with high-tech microchips that can help doctors diagnose concussions and brain­­ ­injuries in football players.

Former Richmond Tiger Mark Merenda is among some of the AFL greats investing in the technology.

“I thought it was a no brainer to invest in,” he told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

“It can register the impact of a contest, or a knock, or a fall to the ground.

“If you do get a knock and it is something of significance, it gets registered and you can spend time out rather than … playing three days later.”

Merenda said it’s hoped the technology will better protect footballers of all levels.

“It’s going to assist with the AFL but I think it is going to assist with junior sport as well… because that’s where it starts.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the technology and the AFL greats supporting it

(Photo: Michael Willson/AFL Photos/Getty Images.) 

Gareth Parker
