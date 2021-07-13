The high-tech mouthguards able to monitor head knocks

Former and current AFL players, and coaches are throwing their support behind a revolutionary mouthguard that can monitor head knocks.

The HitIQ mouthguards are fitted with high-tech microchips that can help doctors diagnose concussions and brain­­ ­injuries in football players.

Former Richmond Tiger Mark Merenda is among some of the AFL greats investing in the technology.

“I thought it was a no brainer to invest in,” he told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

“It can register the impact of a contest, or a knock, or a fall to the ground.

“If you do get a knock and it is something of significance, it gets registered and you can spend time out rather than … playing three days later.”

Merenda said it’s hoped the technology will better protect footballers of all levels.

“It’s going to assist with the AFL but I think it is going to assist with junior sport as well… because that’s where it starts.”

(Photo: Michael Willson/AFL Photos/Getty Images.)