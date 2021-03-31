‘The Great Dunny Hunt’: How registering your local loo could win you $500

The Continence Foundation of Australia needs the publics help to register the location of regional public toilets across Australia to help people living with continence related issues.

The cheeky campaign aims to build up the National Public Toilet Map which provides Australians with a reliable map of public toilets across the country.

Communications manager at the Continence Foundation of Australia, Torie Hooper, told 6PR’s Millsy at Midday it provides peace of mind for people suffering from incontinence.

“You can go online and put your location in and it will come up with all the public toilets within the vicinity,” she said.

“We have got 19,000 listed on the national public toilet map, but we think there is a lot more out there especially in the regional areas.”

The Continence Foundation of Australia believes there could be thousands of regional toilets across the country that are not on the map, and have launched a competition to help find them.

“If you go onto the map and list a regional public toilet you go into the draw to to win one of three $500 Eftpos vouchers.”

“The Great Dunny Hunt” runs from April 1 until June 20.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)