6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘The government is serious about..

‘The government is serious about this’ – local production of mRNA vaccines

4 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for ‘The government is serious about this’ – local production of mRNA vaccines

The Federal Government says producing more advanced COVID vaccines here will future proof Australia.

Local companies are being asked to submit proposals to manufacture advanced mRNA vaccines here.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna shots are based on the technology.

It is still likely to take longer than 12 months for an Australian manufacturer to start producing but Industry Minister Christian Porter said this would make Australia one of few countries in the world to make the vaccines.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, president of RnA Network of Australasia Associate Professor Archa Fox said today’s announcement is about finding out how much this production technology will cost the government.

“We know nobody can do it [create mRNA vaccines] at the moment.”

“So they’re really trying to find out how much will be needed from the government and what time frame would it be for a company to pivot to this different type of technology.”

However, Ms Fox said given regular shipments of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are coming in, Australia are “doing ok” at the moment.

“Really what this is about is future pandemic-proofing and being able to make our own versions of the Pfizer and Moderna going forward for boosters,” she said

Press PLAY to hear the benefits of local vaccine production:

(Photo Credit: Supplied)

Oliver Peterson
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882