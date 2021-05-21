‘The government is serious about this’ – local production of mRNA vaccines

The Federal Government says producing more advanced COVID vaccines here will future proof Australia.

Local companies are being asked to submit proposals to manufacture advanced mRNA vaccines here.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna shots are based on the technology.

It is still likely to take longer than 12 months for an Australian manufacturer to start producing but Industry Minister Christian Porter said this would make Australia one of few countries in the world to make the vaccines.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, president of RnA Network of Australasia Associate Professor Archa Fox said today’s announcement is about finding out how much this production technology will cost the government.

“We know nobody can do it [create mRNA vaccines] at the moment.”

“So they’re really trying to find out how much will be needed from the government and what time frame would it be for a company to pivot to this different type of technology.”

However, Ms Fox said given regular shipments of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are coming in, Australia are “doing ok” at the moment.

“Really what this is about is future pandemic-proofing and being able to make our own versions of the Pfizer and Moderna going forward for boosters,” she said

(Photo Credit: Supplied)