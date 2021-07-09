6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The game-changing new invention by..

The game-changing new invention by Australia’s oldest apprentice plumber

32 mins ago
Steve Mills
Article image for The game-changing new invention by Australia’s oldest apprentice plumber

One of Australia’s oldest apprentice plumbers has designed a new toilet brush, that could change the country’s loo cleaning habits.

71-year-old Aldo Werjutina came up with the idea while on the job as a trainee.

“Going around to jobs, everyone is complaining about the toilet brush,” he told Millsy.

“80 years ago it was invented, and no one has actually improved it in 80 years. ”

With the help of his best friend, he came up with the Loogeenie toilet brush.

Press PLAY to hear more about the toilet brush and how it could change your toilet cleaning habits

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882