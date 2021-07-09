The game-changing new invention by Australia’s oldest apprentice plumber

One of Australia’s oldest apprentice plumbers has designed a new toilet brush, that could change the country’s loo cleaning habits.

71-year-old Aldo Werjutina came up with the idea while on the job as a trainee.

“Going around to jobs, everyone is complaining about the toilet brush,” he told Millsy.

“80 years ago it was invented, and no one has actually improved it in 80 years. ”

With the help of his best friend, he came up with the Loogeenie toilet brush.

Press PLAY to hear more about the toilet brush and how it could change your toilet cleaning habits