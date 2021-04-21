The experimental treatment promising to kill 99.9% of coronavirus

A plant-based spray which has been proven to kill COVID-19 within a matter of minutes could soon be looked at by the Therapeutic Goods Administration.

The nasal and mouth spray, which is being developed by Liquim, was found to be 99.9 per cent effective during preliminary trials in the UK.

Perth-based Biotech Scientist, Velimir Pajic, told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett it’s hoped the spray, which is in the second phase of testing, will be available for sale by the end of the year.

“This nasal and mouth spray is very effective,” he said.

“When it is sprayed inside the nose and mouth it’s like a bio-adhesive gel that sticks to your mucous membrane.

“When the virus comes in contact with it, it works by dual mechanism, it captures the virus and then some other components inside that barrier work to inhibit and eventually kill it within five minutes.”

