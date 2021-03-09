The exclusive interview that ‘rattled’ Melissa Doyle

The Australian academic convicted and imprisoned in Iran for spying will open up about her brutal ordeal in an exclusive interview with Melissa Doyle on Sky News Australia this afternoon.

Kylie Moore-Gilbert spent 804 days behind bars, including seven months in solitary confinement, after being arrested by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in September 2018.

Sky News reporter Melissa Doyle conducted the world-first interview and told 6PR’s Gareth Parker hearing the story “rattled” her.

“She is incredibly strong, I was absolutely blown away by her strength,” Doyle said.

“She has got a lot of different theories on why it happened and what they were hoping to gain from her.

“I found the circumstances really frightening.”

The interview will air on Sky News at 4pm AWST today.

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: Don Arnold/Getty Images)