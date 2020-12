Further changes to the South Australian border restrictions today have left those still in WA quarantine frustrated.

Jane Marwick chats to Zoe Hollyoak and Violette Ayad who arrived from NSW hours before the state moved to low risk. This meant both women had to go into 14 days self-quarantine.

“People on the Northern Beaches have more freedom than [those in WA quarantine].”

