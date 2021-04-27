The desperate plea from WA businesses affected by lockdown 

WA’s Chamber of Commerce and industry is calling for compensation for businesses affected by lockdowns.

WA and other states have used snap lockdowns as a circuit-breaker to limit community spread during outbreaks, putting a burden on businesses, particularly those in the hospitality sector.

CCI CEO Chris Rodwell told 6PR’s Gareth Parker a focused compensation scheme for businesses will help keep the sector afloat.

“We need more targeted assistance, and so we wrote to the government and said lets sit down, and lets work out a scheme that appropriately reflects what is actually happening in the economy,” he said.

“That hasn’t happened yet, although I can say we have spoken to the Premier’s office in the last couple of days and there seems to be a willingness to do that.”

He said businesses are taking a hit by doing the right thing for the community.

“In the end we are going to defer to the health advice if a lockdown is called for,” Mr Rodwell said.

“We are part of a community, business is willing to do their bit, but their needs to be compensation in place for those businesses.”

Click play to hear more.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)