Geelong have held off a fast finishing Hawthorn to win by 5 points at the MCG on Easter Monday.

Geelong controlled most of the game but it was the Hawks who had all the momentum in the final quarter booting 4 goals to 1 falling just short of a comeback victory.

The final score 10.9.69 to 9.10.64

Catch all the highlights from the 6PR commentary team below!