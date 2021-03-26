6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Cats hold off the fast finishing Lions in a Friday night thriller!

35 mins ago
6PR Football
6PR Footballafl-featured
Article image for The Cats hold off the fast finishing Lions in a Friday night thriller!

Geelong have held off a fast finishing Brisbane to win by 1 point in an epic game at GMHBA Stadium.

Geelong got out to a 25 point lead at one stage before Brisbane fought back with 4 last quarter goals narrowly going down.

Former Hawk Isaac Smith turned himself from villain to hero as he kicked the winner for the Cats in the dying moments.

The final score 12.9.81 to 11.14.80.

Catch the full game highlights from 6PR’s footy commentary team below!

6PR Football
AFLSport
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882