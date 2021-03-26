The Cats hold off the fast finishing Lions in a Friday night thriller!

Geelong have held off a fast finishing Brisbane to win by 1 point in an epic game at GMHBA Stadium.

Geelong got out to a 25 point lead at one stage before Brisbane fought back with 4 last quarter goals narrowly going down.

Former Hawk Isaac Smith turned himself from villain to hero as he kicked the winner for the Cats in the dying moments.

The final score 12.9.81 to 11.14.80.

Catch the full game highlights from 6PR’s footy commentary team below!