The call to ban smoking in beer gardens

The Australian Council on Smoking and Health is calling on all Australian governments to increase the number of smoke-free areas.

Australia has already led the world with banning smoking in many areas including public transport, workplaces, restaurants and some public areas.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, the Chief Executive of Australian Council on Smoking and Health Maurice Swanson said there are “other opportunities” to make more areas smoke-free.

Mr Swanson wants to see smoking banned in prisons, residential mental health facilities, multi-unit residences, crowded outdoor areas, high-roller room at the casino and beer gardens.

“Telling people to smoke in a beer garden and for non-smokers not to inhale second-hand smoke is a joke.

“It’s like saying swim in the non-urinating part of the swimming pool.”

