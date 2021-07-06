The big name retailers Aussies trust the most – and least

Aussies have ranked major supermarkets as their most trusted brands, and a Perth-based marketing expert says it’s down to good customer service, and consistent branding.

A Roy Morgan survey of more than 20,000 people, named Woolworths and Coles as the top two most trustworthy labels during the pandemic, followed by Bunnings, Aldi, Qantas and Kmart.

Barry Urquhart, managing director of Marketing Focus, told Mark Gibson on Perth LIVE, most people are going to the supermarket anywhere up to five times a week.

“They’re going there, knowing full well that the shelves are going to be full, there’s not going to be the sell-out, the empty shelves, the toilet rolls and pasta and that type of situation, so it’s kind of piece-of-mind purchasing,” he said.

“The one thing that is lacking in customer service, is personal. And when you go to Bunnings, you’re met by a ‘people greeter’ – when you go to Coles and Woolworths, there’s conspicuous interaction with the consumer. That’s the sort of thing that people are looking for.”

Apple ranked seventh, up from 85th in the previous survey.

“Per square metre, they have more sales and more profit being generated from Apple, but when you go there, you know what the brand is, you’ve got personal people that know what it’s about,” he said.

The least trusted brands included Facebook, Telstra, Amazon and Rio Tinto.

Press PLAY to hear the full interview