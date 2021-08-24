6PR
The Australian fugitive facing prison to escape the Taliban

6 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
A West Australian fugitive wanted for murder is waiting for an evacuation flight out of Afghanistan.

Saied ‘Sam’ Hussaini fled Perth in 2017 after becoming a suspect in the alleged murder of 36-year-old Dejan Dimitrovski, who was tortured and killed inside his Balga home.

The 32-year-old was arrested at the scene, but fled the country two weeks later.

His Perth barrister Jeremy Noble said he’s now desperate to return to Perth to escape the Taliban controlled country.

“My priority is ensuring his safety,” he said.

“The situation on the ground there is absolutely unbelievable.”

WA Police have indicated he’ll be arrested and charged with murder once he arrives, but Mr Noble said he is unsure if authorities will meet him in another country first.

“Assuming he gets on a plane, that’s if he hasn’t got on one already, and as to what happens when he’s on that plane, and lands in whichever country that is, I’m just not sure how they are going to deal with him.”

Three men have already been sentenced over the crime.

Press PLAY to hear more about the plans to evacuate Saied Hussaini 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Liam Bartlett
News
