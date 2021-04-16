6PR
The 30 people who will attend Prince Philip’s funeral

6 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for The 30 people who will attend Prince Philip’s funeral

The Royal Family has released the list of 30 people who will attend Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday.

COVID-19 restrictions have limited the number of people who can attend.

Everybody at the funeral will wear masks during the service and must stay at least two metres away from those they don’t live with.

The Funeral Service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, and is expected to last for approximately 50 minutes.

6PR will broadcast the service, which will begin at 9pm on Saturday night Perth time.

 

THE LIST OF THOSE ATTENDING

  • The Queen
  • Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall
  • Princess Anne
  • Sir Timothy Laurence
  • Prince Andrew
  • Prince Edward
  • The Countess of Wessex
  • Lady Louise Windsor
  • Viscount Severn
  • Peter Phillips
  • Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall
  • Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge
  • Prince Harry
  • Princess Beatrice
  • Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
  • Princess Eugenie
  • Jack Brooksbank
  • Princess Alexandra
  • Duke of Gloucester
  • Duke of Kent
  • The Hereditary Prince of Baden
  • The Landgrave of Hesse
  • The Prince of Hohenlohe-Langenburg
  • Earl of Snowdon
  • The Countess Mountbatten of Burma
  • Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto
News
